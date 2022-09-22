Gambling enables state legislators to bring in revenue indirectly. By taxing gambling operations, politicians remove themselves a step from the people who truly pay the tax — gamblers who lose their money.

Lawmakers originally approved a limited number of casinos for two purported reasons — to capture some of the gambling money that Pennsylvanians spent in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and to rescue the state’s horse-racing industry.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Court originalists don't see Founding Fathers' intention

  • By MARK W. SCHWEIBERT Chicago Tribune

The U.S. Supreme Court has figured prominently and controversially in the news as of late. In addition to decisions limiting states’ control over gun safety while expanding states’ power over women’s reproductive rights, the court has broken down long-standing barriers between separation of …

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Wolf still has real work at hand

We recently took the Republican-controlled state Legislature to task for continuing to chew on Act 77 and its aftermath in recent elections like a pack of dogs with a particularly juicy bone.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Is Biden's student debt forgiveness plan fair?

  • By L.Z. GRANDERSON Los Angeles Times

What is fair? That is the question of the hour, as politicians and everyday Americans on both sides of the aisle debate the pros and cons of President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Republican paranoia could cost party election

  • By JONATHAN BERNSTEIN Bloomberg Opinion

The terror that mainstream conservative Republican politicians have felt over the threat of being called insufficiently conservative — of being tagged as Republicans in Name Only — has made governing difficult for them since the 1990s.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: U.S., Russia, China not talking is a danger

  • By DANIEL R. DePETRIS Chicago Tribune

The world, we are often told, is now defined by great power competition, where states like China and Russia are either seeking to overthrow the so-called rules-based international order or stealthily working within the system to change it to their benefit.