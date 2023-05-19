Since mind reading has only existed in the realms of fantasy and fiction, it’s fair to apply the phrase to a system that uses brain scan data to decipher stories that a person has read, heard, or even just imagined.
In last year’s elections, more than 4.6 million Americans found themselves unable to vote due to a felony conviction. No other country bars so many people from voting because of their history with the criminal legal system.
Those well-steeped in our nation’s history long ago learned the inspiring story of how President George Washington delivered his stirring Gettysburg Address, a four-hour oration, in an effort to revive hope among Americans struggling during the Great Depression of the 1920s.
Legislation proposed by two State House Democrats would create a Pennsylvania Youth Service Corps, providing jobs to clean up the environment and undertake other public service. It merits approval by the state House and Senate.
Our nation’s highest court — the U.S. Supreme Court — should live by the highest ethical standards. Right now, no transparent code of conduct governs its nine members like there is for all other federal judges — one that requires judges to “avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety…
Calls for a “formal” or “enforceable” code of ethics for the U.S. Supreme Court imply no ethics rules or guidelines exist, that Congress has the authority to impose such a code, and that a genuine concern about ethics is the real motivation. None of these is true.
These are not numbers campaign dreams are made of: About 70% of the country, including 51% of Democrats, say the incumbent president shouldn’t run for a second term — and a major reason, according to almost half, is age. President Joe Biden is 80 and already the oldest U.S. president ever.
A large number of students are facing an unpleasant possibility: They could be asked to repeat a grade due to low test scores.Some states want to scrap rules that keep unprepared students back a grade for a year. That would be a mistake. Rather than lowering academic expectations by allowing…
It’s not a surprise when prominent politicians focus their energies on rabble-rousing culture war battles instead of doing the hard stuff of governing, but we are still compelled to point out when congressional leaders mislead their constituents.