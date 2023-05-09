State legislators recently conducted a hearing on the growing shortage of public school teachers, but failed to address their own policy failures that help to drive it.
The Penn State Center for Education Evaluation and Policy Analysis has found 4,220 prospective teachers graduated from college after the 2021-22 school year, one of the lowest numbers on record. There were fewer new graduates than the number of uncertified teachers working that year with emergency permits, 6,336.
As states look to generate more revenue in an inflationary economy, along with the risk of a recession, progressive governors like J.B. Pritzker, of Illinois, who advocate for progressive income taxes also support one of the most regressive taxes: lotteries.
These are not numbers campaign dreams are made of: About 70% of the country, including 51% of Democrats, say the incumbent president shouldn’t run for a second term — and a major reason, according to almost half, is age. President Joe Biden is 80 and already the oldest U.S. president ever.
A large number of students are facing an unpleasant possibility: They could be asked to repeat a grade due to low test scores.Some states want to scrap rules that keep unprepared students back a grade for a year. That would be a mistake. Rather than lowering academic expectations by allowing…
It’s not a surprise when prominent politicians focus their energies on rabble-rousing culture war battles instead of doing the hard stuff of governing, but we are still compelled to point out when congressional leaders mislead their constituents.
Pennsylvania lawmakers regularly give away the store to wealthy interests. The theory is that it’s necessary to compete with neighboring states for development that benefits everyone through economic activity and job creation.
Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who served Illinois’ 11th Congressional District and later the 16th from 2011 to early this year, is one of the Republican Party’s most significant truth tellers. He is now a political commentator.
In Virginia’s Hampton Roads, a place steeped in American history and proud of its rich military tradition, patriotism and a commitment to the national character are points of pride. But recent polling suggests the region could be an outlier compared with the rest of the country.
I’m not surprised that Fox News settled the Dominion defamation lawsuit, though like everyone else I’m taken aback by the amount. My suspicion is that the decision to drop the defense stemmed less from a fear of the jury verdict — which might have been much lower — than from the reputational…
The arrest of a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard for allegedly leaking classified intelligence material is a startling twist in a case that has damaged relations with allies, exposed concerns about the war in Ukraine, and provided other countries with valuable infor…
At long last, President Joe Biden has made it official that he is running for reelection in what he portrayed as “a generational moment for Americans across the country to stand up and fight for our democracy and freedoms.”
When I was 8 years old, my family and I immigrated to the United States from Iran. It goes without saying that neither my older brother nor I learned the intricacies of democracy in Iranian schools — quite the opposite.