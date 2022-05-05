Nearly 20 years ago, when state Sen. Ed Helfrick was asked why he thought it was appropriate to spend more than $600 of public money every month for his lease of a Mercedes-Benz ML 320, he revealed the fundamental problem when he responded: “I don’t think I should have to drive something less just because I’m a legislator.”

Most of his constituents and other Pennsylvanians had to drive something less, of course, while paying Helfrick’s lease to a grateful car dealer in his district.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion

EDITORIAL: State legislators lose lease on patience

Nearly 20 years ago, when state Sen. Ed Helfrick was asked why he thought it was appropriate to spend more than $600 of public money every month for his lease of a Mercedes-Benz ML 320, he revealed the fundamental problem when he responded: “I don’t think I should have to drive something les…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Kids' mental health issues are everyone’s problem

  • By DEANNA BEHRENS Tribune News Service

As a doctor who works in a pediatric intensive care unit, I take care of a lot of extremely sick children. Typically, when a patient is memorable, it is because they have unusual symptoms or a rare illness or injury.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Empathy scarce in state prison system

What does Pennsylvania gain from incarcerating a person with dementia, besides footing the bill for their care?Some people incarcerated in state prisons are as far as one could imagine from being a threat to society.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: The filibuster is not the problem

  • By JAMES WALLNER InsideSources.com

President Joe Biden’s agenda has stalled on Capitol Hill, where Democrats have been unable to overcome Republican opposition in the Senate to pass bills like the Build Back Better Act and voting rights reform.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: The legislative filibuster is destroying Congress

  • By EDDIE ZIPPERER InsideSources.com

Close your eyes and let your imagination transport you back to ninth grade. Do you remember a teacher standing at the front of a classroom explaining the three branches of government? Division of power? Checks and balances?

Opinion

Posting legislators' expenses just makes sense

Sometimes, a bill comes along that’s such an obviously good idea that you wonder why it took so long. It’s almost always because legislators themselves stand to be inconvenienced, even if the public gains.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Wake me when you’re sure what ‘woke’ means

  • By GENE COLLIER Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

My inbox remains a reliable source of vitriolic accusations about the so-called woke mob, as well as more specific accusations that I am myself a member in good standing with the so-called woke mob, so I guess it’s time for a pertinent question:

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Go ahead and improve Twitter, @ElonMusk

Anyone who has sent a tweet with a typo craves an edit button. So news that Elon Musk plans to agitate for just such a long-neglected asset was heartening to anyone why has endured the agony of a correctable error floating free in the Twitterverse.