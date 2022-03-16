Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled state Legislature have found something to agree on: Pennsylvania’s corporate net income tax, the second-highest in the nation, costs the state more in lost business than it collects in revenue.
The Legislature should immediately pass the outgoing governor’s proposal to cut the corporate tax from 9.99% to 7.99% starting in 2023. That would move the state outside the top 10 highest CNI states, although it would still leave Pennsylvania at a disadvantage compared with nearby competitors like New York (6.5%) and Virginia (6%).
Former President Donald Trump, infamous for having lied tens of thousands of times during his presidency and now facing a subpoena in New York for possibly having lied on his financial forms and tax returns, has now launched an ironically named new social media app, Truth Social.
It’s no secret that Republicans and Democrats have retreated toward the extremes in recent years. Trump-era Republicans leaned into their populist base, while the progressives increasingly set the agenda of the Democratic Party.
Since Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced his retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson assumed the front-runner’s position to replace him. President Joe Biden has named her his nominee and, if confirmed, she will become the first black woman on the court.
On Jan. 18, the day the federal government’s website allowing Americans to order free at-home COVID-19 tests opened (one day before its official launch, and the only time anything in this story happens ahead of schedule), and we requested ours.
Stability remains a rare commodity in the Middle East. That’s all the more reason to welcome modest signs of rapprochement between Israeli and Palestinian leaders — and for both sides to build on them.
No matter how Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine evolves, it already marks a turning point in history: the end of a 30-year period of relative peace in Europe and a return to hostility between Russia and its neighbors — a kind of Cold War 2.0.
When a business hands out pink slips, they sometimes say they are “right-sizing,” if only because it sounds a lot less harsh and more forward-looking than saying they are sending a portion of their workers to the unemployment line.
After all the epic upheaval in the 1970s over the Equal Rights Amendment, some argue the constitutional amendment declaring, simply, that women must be afforded the same rights as men officially became law last month — two years after Virginia ratified it and put it over the 38-state thresho…
With inflation and price hikes pinching household budgets, Democrats are desperately looking for ways to show voters they’re doing something to ease the pain ahead of midterm elections — and the latest proposal is a gas tax holiday.
Editor, I believe that everyone should get the COVID-19 vaccine. I got my shots. The first didn’t work because I have multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. People who don’t get the shot put me at risk. I always wear a mask, but it protects other people more than me. I give up on those who will n…