EDITORIAL: State must assess the pandemic

Pennsylvania will not be investigated by the Justice Department over its decision to order nursing homes to accept residents who had been treated for COVID-19 in a hospital, but that doesn’t mean the state shouldn’t be conducting its own review and assessment of how it handled the pandemic.
In August 2020, the Justice Department, under then-President Donald Trump, sought information from Pennsylvania, Michigan, New York and New Jersey to determine whether orders in those states “may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents.” Officials in Pennsylvania have since received letters saying there would be no federal investigation.
In 1983, Harvard-educated psychiatrist turned Carter administration bureaucrat turned conservative pundit Charles Krauthammer wrote a remarkably prescient column for Time magazine about “the mirror-image fallacy” — the presumption of so many American policymakers and Americans in general tha…
Outrage among state lawmakers over the most recent scandal regarding one of their own is so overwhelming that they have vowed to leap into action and ... review their own ethics rules that facilitate criminal behavior. That’ll show ‘em!
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is the lead sponsor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on members of Congress. Senators would be limited to two six-year terms and House members to three two-year terms.
It was a blazing-hot day when PETA’s fieldworker found her. Star — a pit bull PETA’s fieldworkers had been visiting and helping for years, providing her with food, water, a doghouse and much-needed affection — was dead on a chain.
As the Taliban seize control of Kabul and indeed all of Afghanistan, it is worth pondering the less obvious lessons of this 20-year episode. It is a reminder of why I cannot bring myself to be a foreign policy hawk, even though I largely accept the hawks’ worldview and underlying values.