Gun rights absolutists reflexively oppose any gun-safety proposals. But gun-safety bills that the state House Judiciary Committee recently passed demonstrate the government can recognize the right to bear arms while requiring gun owners to be responsible.

Democrats on the committee approved the bills over Republican objections. And even if the narrow Democratic House majority were to pass the bills, they would be doomed in the Republican-controlled Senate.

EDITORIAL: State panel bills on gun safety would save lives

COLUMN: DeSantis uses government power to punish enemies, just like Trump

  • By DEAN BAKER InsideSources.com

In the good old days, we used to think in a democracy, we should have a level playing field. This meant candidates made their case to the voters and did their best to get supporters out to vote. Elections were hard-fought and often nasty, but the idea was the person who could get the most vo…

COLUMN: AI helps us read minds, but should we allow it?

  • By FAYE FLAM Bloomberg Opinion

Since mind reading has only existed in the realms of fantasy and fiction, it’s fair to apply the phrase to a system that uses brain scan data to decipher stories that a person has read, heard, or even just imagined.

COLUMN: Small-scale donations pay off for democracy

  • By JONATHAN BERNSTEIN Bloomberg Opinion

Colin Allred, a former NFL player now in his third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, plans to give up a safe Texas seat to take on Ted Cruz for the U.S. Senate in 2024.

COLUMN: Everyone, including felons, should have right to vote

  • By KRISTEN M. BUDD InsideSources.com

In last year’s elections, more than 4.6 million Americans found themselves unable to vote due to a felony conviction. No other country bars so many people from voting because of their history with the criminal legal system.

EDITORIAL: Nation's 'report card' shows schools are failing

Those well-steeped in our nation’s history long ago learned the inspiring story of how President George Washington delivered his stirring Gettysburg Address, a four-hour oration, in an effort to revive hope among Americans struggling during the Great Depression of the 1920s.

COLUMN:: Should Supreme Court justices have a code of ethics?

  • By STEPHEN SPAULDING InsideSources.com

Our nation’s highest court — the U.S. Supreme Court — should live by the highest ethical standards. Right now, no transparent code of conduct governs its nine members like there is for all other federal judges — one that requires judges to “avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety…

COLUMN: Judicial decisions, not judicial ethics, are the real target

  • By THOMAS JIPPING InsideSources.com

Calls for a “formal” or “enforceable” code of ethics for the U.S. Supreme Court imply no ethics rules or guidelines exist, that Congress has the authority to impose such a code, and that a genuine concern about ethics is the real motivation. None of these is true.

COLUMN: Biden’s victory may depend on Kamala Harris poll numbers

  • By JULIANNA GOLDMAN Bloomberg Opinion

These are not numbers campaign dreams are made of: About 70% of the country, including 51% of Democrats, say the incumbent president shouldn’t run for a second term — and a major reason, according to almost half, is age. President Joe Biden is 80 and already the oldest U.S. president ever.

EDITORIAL: Holding back students isn't a punitive measure

A large number of students are facing an unpleasant possibility: They could be asked to repeat a grade due to low test scores.Some states want to scrap rules that keep unprepared students back a grade for a year. That would be a mistake. Rather than lowering academic expectations by allowing…