The Pennsylvania State Police recently announced it will make it a priority to hire as many as 65 women who were otherwise qualified to become troopers but were not hired because they could not meet rigorous physical fitness standards - standards that apparently were not required to perform a trooper's job duties.

And while the hiring of more state troopers, and a group of people who will diversify the force as well, is wonderful news, we want to caution the state police to not admit people who are incapable of performing a demanding job.

EDITORIAL: State police must not relax standards

  • Altoona Mirror

