EDITORIAL: State should license non-nurse midwives

Pennsylvania should license and regulate non-nurse midwivesIn not recognizing non-nurse midwives, Pennsylvania is holding back the improvement of maternity care while putting the growing number of women who choose home births at risk. The state should join nearly 40 other states by bringing these practitioners, also known as direct-entry midwives, into the medical system.
Midwifery’s effectiveness is confirmed by modern scientific methods. The state’s posture toward midwifery is outdated, based in early-20th-century over-confidence in experts and institutions, and more deeply in suspicions of women’s wisdom and competence. It’s time to leave that behind.
Pennsylvania should license and regulate non-nurse midwivesIn not recognizing non-nurse midwives, Pennsylvania is holding back the improvement of maternity care while putting the growing number of women who choose home births at risk. The state should join nearly 40 other states by bringing …
The Fourth Amendment protects Americans from “unreasonable searches and seizures” by the government, acknowledging the “right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects.” It is a bedrock principle of the Bill of Rights.
Earlier this month, former Vice President Mike Pence seemed to be hitting the 2024 presidential campaign trail with a new determination to travel a bold, principled and surprisingly unswerving path that would set him apart from the Republican presidential pack.
So many political issues, from debates over abortion and school curriculum materials to budget cuts, are framed as attacks on “women” as a group, and polls and statistics showing that women’s votes lean left are usually cited as evidence on behalf of the idea that the Republican Party is ant…
President Joe Biden, eager to get more tax money to pay for the faults of others along with his own disastrously irresponsible, inflationary overspending, has said American billionaires have a tax rate of just 8%.
In these days of rampant virtue signaling, politicians, corporations and socially wired individuals all try to convince you that they care the most about doing the right thing. Alas, while we’ve all been recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, plenty of old-fashioned grifters have seized the day.
With a group of Republicans formally declaring their candidacies for president, it’s increasingly clear that despite his status as the party’s standard-bearer and his sizable lead, former President Donald Trump isn’t scaring anyone off from challenging him.
More than $3.4 million spent on advertising over a three-month period. Over $75,000 spent on tickets, parking and concessions for Major League Baseball games — including $50 per person for rooftop catering.
Henry Kissinger recently celebrated his 100th birthday, proving once again his remarkable staying power as one of America’s most well-known and influential foreign policy players in modern times. Presidents and other leaders of U.S. national security seek his counsel even today.
Fully legalizing marijuana in Pennsylvania would require a robust regulatory framework, from licensing growers and distributors to tracking and collecting taxes, preventing underage use and ensuring public safety.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points out people age 65 and older, children younger than age 2 and people with chronic illnesses are among those at greatest risk for serious heat-related conditions such as heat exhaustion, heatstroke and dehydration.
More than 40% of American adults are obese, costing the health-care system $173 billion a year. Related conditions including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and some cancers are among the leading causes of preventable death in the U.S. Drugmakers have developed astonishingly effective…