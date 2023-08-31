EDITORIAL: State's higher education must be valued

More than 165,000 students this month have begun classes for the fall semester at Penn State, Pitt, Temple and Lincoln, long before the state Senate returns to Harrisburg on Sept. 18 and the state House straggles in on Sept. 26.
Pitt and Penn State students face some of the nation’s highest costs for public universities, according to an analysis by the online site Degreechoices, but the Legislature has failed to pass funding for in-state tuition discounts.
What drove voters to the polls in Ohio wasn’t politics or partisanship — it was values. More and more people today are motivated not by party loyalty but by the issues they care about and the threats they see to their most basic rights.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently made a stop at a Las Vegas union hall as part of President Joe Biden’s desperate effort to tout his administration’s economic agenda. She was especially proud of legislation that directs billions in federal money to favored green interests.
The world is on fire. The devastating wildfires in Maui have led to well in excess of 100 deaths and about 1,000 more people unaccounted for. We have seen homes and livelihoods destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with smoke and burn victims.
Televised presidential debates during the general election are viewed as the ultimate candidate showcase. They give voters the opportunity to watch competing worldviews and policy positions clash on America’s most significant political stage. Viewers get to test their assumptions about the c…
The decision sounds monumental: A Montana court has ruled climate change is real and caused by humans and that governments owe their constituents’ children a clean environment. Surely this will eradicate the last traces of America’s climate denialism and accelerate the transition to a green-…
At this point, most of us know something about the Kubler-Ross five stages of grief. Anger, denial, bargaining, shopping, binge-eating—okay, maybe we are clearer on the number than the actual stages themselves.
Debates over unresolved elements of the state government’s new $44.45 billion budget — including more than $600 million for four state-affiliated universities’ in-state tuition discounts, $100 million in “level-up” funding for poor school districts, and more — have obscured significant progr…
Is the current rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations the result of people moving indoors to enjoy air conditioning? Experts and journalists often make this assumption when they’re quoted about the virus’ small summer “waves” or “surges” (which, this year, is really more like a small uptick). Sim…
If reports are believed, Mike Pence is apparently “too honest.” In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Donald Trump reportedly called his then-vice president “too honest” after Pence refused to help Trump overturn the 2020 election results.
Only in the “Alice in Wonderland” universe that Donald Trump has created since he jolted U.S. politics eight years ago could his former vice president be selling swag featuring a slogan the indicted ex-president intended as the worst slur.
Five people affiliated with white nationalist hate group Patriot Front are suing a Seattle-area man who they say infiltrated the group and disclosed their identities online, leading them to lose their jobs and face harassment, according to the Seattle Times.