EDITORIAL: State's new election rules worsen the matter

The state’s new budget calls for $45 million to help counties run their elections. That’s good. But the rules of the “election integrity grant program” that counties must accept to receive the money are ineffective and counterproductive.
For no good or rational reason, legislators and the governor retained the practice of prohibiting counties from starting to count mail-in ballots until the morning of Election Day. Pennsylvania’s counties have to start the entire process at 7 a.m.
For 16 years, I had the privilege of representing the people of Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District until I was narrowly defeated in the 2020 Democratic primary. I lost that race because I dared to not always follow in lockstep with my party in an era in which extreme partisanship and polar…
The U.S. Supreme Court has been on a tear with recent bad rulings. It wasn’t enough that the conservative majority upended a half-century of precedent by ending the constitutional right to abortion. It also expanded gun rights despite the ongoing trauma of mass shootings and gun violence.
The most predictable story in the world gets recycled whenever a first-term president becomes unpopular and his jittery party starts wondering whether other options are better than nominating him for re-election.
College isn’t what it used to be, that’s for sure. Compared with a decade or two ago, it’s way more expensive and students are shunning liberal arts in favor of majors with more immediate and obvious relevance to jobs such as engineering or environmental science.
In the days since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision nullified Roe v. Wade, returning the regulation of abortion back to the states, there has been a campaign of misinformation about what constitutes an abortion.
Frustrated and beaten down, Mayor Jim Kenney has quit on the city of Philadelphia. After yet another shooting — this time involving two police officers shot during the Fourth of July celebration on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway — Kenney, in a moment of candor, said: “I’ll be happy when I’m n…
While the U.S. Supreme Court was making all the big news in recent weeks, the justices weren’t the only ones dropping significant decisions. The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court recently decided to make some waves of its own.
Valera Kondratenko is doing everything he can as a civilian to support Ukraine’s war effort — he helped found a grassroots group that imports vehicles for the armed forces — and he’s hopeful about the outcome of the fighting. But he’s also unsentimental.