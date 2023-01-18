Members of the state House of Representatives accomplished something that, as of this writing, has eluded their federal counterparts: electing a leader for their chamber.

Mark Rozzi, a five-term Democrat from Berks County, is the new Speaker of the House — despite its slight and temporary Republican majority. He has renounced his party affiliation to govern as an Independent.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Parties have done an about-face with minority voters

  • By RACHEL FERGUSON InsideSources.com

Through a phenomenon called “linked fate,” small or marginalized groups tend to vote more as a unit rather than as individuals, assuming that without doing so they might not have a loud enough voice in the political system.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Speaker fiasco proved GOP believes in diversity

  • By ROBERT A. GEORGE Bloomberg Opinion

Streaming’s latest hit show, “McCarthy Agonistes,” ended its five-day run, but the protracted vote for speaker of the House highlighted one unexpected, yet welcome, facet of the Republican Party: actual diversity — and not just of the ideological variety.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Higher education heads in the wrong direction

  • By TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion

The various “political correctness” scandals on college campuses, such as a group at Stanford University recommending against the use of the words “American” and “immigrant,” get a lot of headlines. But there are more gradual, less visible changes that also contribute to the declining status…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Good news on opioids for patients in severe pain

  • By JOSEPH FRIEDMAN Los Angeles Times

Because prescription opioids drove the earlier phases of the overdose crisis, the nation responded by drastically reducing access to those drugs — with prescriptions dropping by nearly 50% over the last decade. It’s now clear that approach was ineffective at combating overdoses, and it left …

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: To fix online discourse we must start from scratch

  • By LUCIE REPOVA The Fulcrum

Everyone is aware of the broken state of online discourse — people operating in echo chambers, misinformation proliferating the social media space, endless arguments over basic facts, polarization reaching record highs, people hating others who disagree with them, cancel culture and many oth…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Cheney and Kinzinger put patriotism over politics

  • By ROBERT A. GEORGE Bloomberg Opinion

An often-said phrase — “Thank you for your service.” — is one that most Americans use when they see a member of the military at the airport or in the supermarket. We should also now use it whenever we see Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: 2022 was a good year if you are a mainstream Republican

  • By ELI LEHRER InsideSources.com

In many ways, 2022 might seem like it was a pretty bad year for Americans on the political right. After all, the year saw record budget deficits, spending bills loaded with corporate welfare, a legally dubious student loan scheme and disappointing election results for the Republican Party.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Regulation of crypto now should be easy

As the demise of the FTX crypto empire unfolds — on Twitter, in bankruptcy proceedings, in congressional hearings and potentially in criminal court — lawmakers and regulators are grappling with a question: What, if anything, should they do to civilize a market so rife with abuse?

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: What we learned about hybrid work in 2022

  • By SARAH GREEN CARMICHAEL Bloomberg Opinion

This was supposed to be the year of returning to the office. The same could be said for 2021, and even the second half of 2020. The office seems to have become a place where we’re always “returning” but never quite “arriving.”Office occupancy rates have risen meaningfully in 2022, but they’r…