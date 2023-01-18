Members of the state House of Representatives accomplished something that, as of this writing, has eluded their federal counterparts: electing a leader for their chamber.
Mark Rozzi, a five-term Democrat from Berks County, is the new Speaker of the House — despite its slight and temporary Republican majority. He has renounced his party affiliation to govern as an Independent.
Through a phenomenon called “linked fate,” small or marginalized groups tend to vote more as a unit rather than as individuals, assuming that without doing so they might not have a loud enough voice in the political system.
In the fiscal year that ended in September, people from around the world chose the United States. At about 970,000 naturalizations, it was the third highest year on record for immigrants becoming American citizens.
Streaming’s latest hit show, “McCarthy Agonistes,” ended its five-day run, but the protracted vote for speaker of the House highlighted one unexpected, yet welcome, facet of the Republican Party: actual diversity — and not just of the ideological variety.
The various “political correctness” scandals on college campuses, such as a group at Stanford University recommending against the use of the words “American” and “immigrant,” get a lot of headlines. But there are more gradual, less visible changes that also contribute to the declining status…
Last month, nuclear fusion topped headlines around the world when scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California announced an essential milestone in developing this nascent technology.
Because prescription opioids drove the earlier phases of the overdose crisis, the nation responded by drastically reducing access to those drugs — with prescriptions dropping by nearly 50% over the last decade. It’s now clear that approach was ineffective at combating overdoses, and it left …
Everyone is aware of the broken state of online discourse — people operating in echo chambers, misinformation proliferating the social media space, endless arguments over basic facts, polarization reaching record highs, people hating others who disagree with them, cancel culture and many oth…
An often-said phrase — “Thank you for your service.” — is one that most Americans use when they see a member of the military at the airport or in the supermarket. We should also now use it whenever we see Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.
In many ways, 2022 might seem like it was a pretty bad year for Americans on the political right. After all, the year saw record budget deficits, spending bills loaded with corporate welfare, a legally dubious student loan scheme and disappointing election results for the Republican Party.
As the demise of the FTX crypto empire unfolds — on Twitter, in bankruptcy proceedings, in congressional hearings and potentially in criminal court — lawmakers and regulators are grappling with a question: What, if anything, should they do to civilize a market so rife with abuse?
This was supposed to be the year of returning to the office. The same could be said for 2021, and even the second half of 2020. The office seems to have become a place where we’re always “returning” but never quite “arriving.”Office occupancy rates have risen meaningfully in 2022, but they’r…