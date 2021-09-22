We have just marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and we owe a sincere thanks to all the men and women who prevented another 9/11.
It’s time for a grateful nation to formally and officially salute the men and women who have kept us safe for the past two decades — those who fought in Afghanistan and those who kept watch on America’s shores.
I’m here to tell you news that is both shocking and comforting: If California Gov. Gavin Newsom loses the pending recall on Tuesday and Republican Larry Elder replaces him, it won’t be the end of the world. In fact, it will be entirely fine.
Gun reform advocates, frustrated that President Joe Biden has put on the back burner his campaign vow to finally address America’s gun violence epidemic, are calling for the creation of a new top-level office to spearhead the issue.
Lost wars are supposed to provoke soul-searching. In America, they usually bring historical revisionism instead. When once-good wars go bad, Americans tend to conclude there was nothing redeeming about them in the first place.