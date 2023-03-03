Unless President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were supposed to be recalibrating the hot bearing detectors on Norfolk Southern’s trains, it’s hard to blame them for the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.

The derailment, close to the southwestern Pennsylvania border, spilled more than 100,000 gallons of highly flammable vinyl chloride.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: How should we define this Ukraine war?

  • By GISELLE DONNELLY InsideSources.com

War, it is rightly said, is the realm of uncertainty. This mantra is worth chanting after last week’s first anniversary of Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Reasons why our schools have become more political

  • By DAVID A. HOPKINS Bloomberg Opinion

In politics, domestic issues tend to fall into one of two categories: economic or cultural. But it’s getting harder these days to decide where education belongs. That’s because Democrats and Republicans are talking about the issue differently — and their rhetorical dissimilarity shows how ea…

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Put a pin in the spy balloon hysteria

There is something about America’s recent intense focus on the threat posed by balloons that is reminiscent of the “Summer of the Shark” in 2001, when sensationalistic coverage of shark attacks whipped the nation into a frenzy — until a real disaster came along on Sept. 11.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Harris' biggest problem are her allies and boss

  • By FRANCIS WILKINSON Bloomberg Opinion

President Joe Biden is still old. That observation might not seem quite so relevant after Biden delivered a spirited State of the Union address that accomplished all the White House could reasonably have hoped it would.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: So, who's to blame for those mishandled documents?

Controversies surrounding the discovery of classified documents in the personal quarters of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence have helped some misperceptions flourish about how those documents wind up in places they shouldn’t be.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: China's spy balloon inflates tension with U.S.

  • By JAY AMBROSE Tribune News Service

On top of genocide of Chinese Muslims, crushing Hong Kong’s democracy and plans to take over enterprising and happily independent Taiwan, the super-ambitious, totalitarian, morally misinformed Chinese Communist Party has been coming after the United States in every way imaginable.