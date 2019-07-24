President Donald Trump recently put country first by ending his quest to include a citizenship question in the 2020 census. He returned to where his administration appeared to have stood, when the Justice Department announced the printing of census forms would proceed without the question. The absence of the question means the Census Bureau is better positioned to deliver an accurate count, or an "actual enumeration" of persons living here, as the Constitution requires.
The president didn't get to this position easily. He initially balked at the Justice announcement, insisting the administration was "absolutely moving forward, as we must, because of the importance of the answer to this question."
In conceding, he charged opponents are "trying to erase the very existence of a very important word and a very important thing, citizenship."
As the president now acknowledges, there are alternative means for collecting citizenship information, including the American Community Survey, a creation of the past two decades, designed as a continuing effort to collect data about the country.
The trouble with including a citizenship question in the census conducted once every 10 years is many immigrants, both legal and undocumented, may balk at participating, fearing their information will be shared with law enforcement or lead to harassment.
That risks an incomplete count, experts putting the likely shortfall at 6.5 million.
An errant number has consequences with $900 billion a year in federal funding linked to census data, not to mention the redrawing of district lines for the U.S. House, state legislatures and local jurisdictions. The shape of the Electoral College is at stake.
In forgoing a general citizenship question, the president has sided with the consensus of experts. After the 1950 census, experts raised concerns about an undercount.
Thus, a decade later, the Census Bureau adopted two forms, short and long. The latter went to a small fraction of households and included a type of citizenship question through the 2000 census.
By 2010, the American Community Survey was up and running, amounting to an improvement over the long form.
The census doesn't belong as a partisan endeavor. It's an opportunity for the country to rally behind an accurate count, helping to ensure federal money is spent properly and political boundaries are drawn fairly.
Many businesses and other organizations depend on census numbers for decision-making. So the country is well served going ahead without a citizenship question.
- Akron Beacon Journal