At the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea a little more than a week ago, President Donald Trump put himself just where he likes to be: center stage, showcasing his supposedly unmatched negotiating skills.
The kind of personal diplomacy Trump favors can have its place. North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un cut off negotiations after being embarrassed by the failure of his last summit with Trump in Hanoi.
Though the North hasn't tested a nuclear weapon or long-range missile since then, its weapons programs have continued unchecked. If Trump's handshake on the border gives Kim the cover he needs to agree to restart talks, it will have served some purpose.
Kim wants sanctions on North Korea lifted. The U.S. has resisted granting such relief until the North agrees to eliminate its nuclear and long-range missile stockpiles and production facilities.
If reports are correct, the Trump administration may be relenting slightly, aiming for a more phased approach that would begin with dismantling known production facilities and thus freezing the size of the North's arsenals.
The success of any such strategy will depend on negotiated details: which sites will be included, how the process will be monitored and verified, what the U.S. will give up in return, what comes next.
The North, for instance, previously raised the possibility of shutting down the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, its main nuclear complex. But Yongbyon encompasses a large area and several facilities.
Any deal would have to include not only all of Yongbyon but other suspected nuclear sites as well, subject to intrusive inspections.
Kim would have to provide a fuller accounting of his nuclear and missile programs, and agree to a detailed timeline - however distant - to eliminate them. For that matter, he'll have to agree that's what he means by "denuclearization," which he's never publicly done.
How much the U.S. concedes will have to be calibrated carefully against what Kim offers.
With safeguards, the U.S. could allow economic cooperation projects between the two Koreas. Broader sanctions relief must be tied to airtight, verifiable concessions by the North.
Trump's style isn't suited to such slow and frustrating bargaining. Indeed, his weakness for spectacle has already come at no small cost to U.S. credibility and leverage. But the administration has shown it's capable of serious diplomacy.
Its talks with the Taliban over withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan have proceeded quietly and patiently, out of the spotlight and led by experts; they appear to be making steady if slow progress.
Trump will have a better chance of reaching the blockbuster North Korea bargain he craves if he lets someone else close the deal.
- Bloomberg News