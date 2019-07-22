Government agencies have taken intrusiveness to new heights and privacy to a new low by using databases to conduct facial recognition searches without the knowledge, much less consent, of individuals, Congress or state legislatures.
According to the Government Accountability Office, the FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement have conducted hundreds of thousands of searches using data generated by states for driver's licenses and other state business.
The FBI alone has conducted 390,000 searches since 2011, of databases containing information on citizens who never have been charged with a crime and against whom the agency has no probable cause for suspicion of wrongdoing.
"They've just given access to that to the FBI," said Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, of Ohio, ranking Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. "No individual signed off on that when they renewed their driver's license, got their driver's licenses.
"They didn't sign any waiver saying, 'Oh, it's OK to turn my information, my photo, over to the FBI.' No elected officials voted for that to happen."
Democratic U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, of Maryland, the committee chairman, said, "Law enforcement's access of state databases is often done in the shadows with no consent."
Congress should ensure that the agencies end the practice of lifting the information of innocent Americans without their consent, regardless of whether it's through a database.
- The Citizen's Voice
(Wilkes-Barre)
