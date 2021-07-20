EDITORIAL: We can no longer ignore Cuba, Haiti

President Joe Biden delayed taking a hard look at our concerns in Latin America and the Caribbean - most significantly, Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela, whose constant political and economic upheaval have an outsize impact on South Florida.
Biden rightly has been preoccupied with freeing America economically and emotionally out of the COVID-19 pandemic and making nice with G7 world leaders; not Latin American leaders, despite Vice President Kamala Harris' recent trip.
The ink was barely dry on Gov. Tom Wolf's veto of the state's Voter Rights Protection Act when folks well to the left of center hailed the veto as a victory; those who supported passage saw it as a threat to democracy.
It's seldom that conservatives get me frowning as much as regressive progressives do, but quite a few are arguing that people should not take coronavirus vaccines if they don't want to, and the frown is forming permanent wrinkles.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has added his voice to that of Justice Clarence Thomas in calling for a re-examination of the landmark 1964 precedent of New York Times v. Sullivan - the case that makes it extremely difficult for public figures to win libel suits.