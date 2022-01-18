The U.S. population is shifting in ways that don’t bode well for Pennsylvania.
The 2020 census showed the Keystone State — still the nation’s fifth-most populous with roughly 13 million residents — has grown at a rate far slower than the national average. Now, new statistics from the moving company U-Haul ranks the state 48th in growth in 2021, measured by comparing the number of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state with those leaving it.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020 and the federal government began using extraordinary measures to support workers, households and businesses, Republicans have been concerned that expanding the eligibility and generosity of unemployment benefits could slow the recovery and keep wor…
It was just last month when the Democrats’ “historic” legislative push — Build Back Better — hit a wall as it was entering its final stages. That wall was Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia.
Thousands of parents caring for children with physical or intellectual disabilities are facing a catastrophic crisis. They can’t get help to take care of their families at a time when they need it most.
I recently experienced heart problems. I went to a local hospital ER, where I was told that I needed to be transported to a larger hospital. It took 55 hours and an expanded search before I was able to be sent to Passavant Hospital. Beds were jammed with unvaccinated COVID-19 cases.
From the very beginning of the pandemic, when we called it coronavirus, political leaders tasked with making moment-to-moment decisions to protect public health have relied on a steady stream of data: new infections, breakthrough cases, variant dominance and tragically, deaths.
Less than a year after canceling former President Donald Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy toward migrants attempting to enter the U.S., the Biden administration has started enforcing it again — all too reluctantly.
Prices have been increasing at the fastest rate in decades, but we haven’t been having a debate about inflation. We’ve been having five. We might do a better job of thinking through the issues if we distinguish among them.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction last week on five counts of conspiring to recruit girls for her perverted ex-paramour is the closest — for now — we will get to a reckoning in the Jeffrey Epstein case. It may not be everything, but after all these years, it’s a very important moment for the vi…
Bravo, Bill de Blasio, the former New York mayor who announced before he left office that the city’s public schools will stop quarantining entire classrooms when one or more students test positive for COVID-19.
The battle lines over abortion rights have been drawn nationally. During summer, the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to deliver a blow to Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that established a federal right to an abortion, when the justices are expected to affirm a ban on abortions after 15 wee…
Children in western Pennsylvania have an increased risk of developing cancer just because of where they live, as they are being exposed to toxic chemicals, including arsenic, lead and radium, because of wastewater road dumping.