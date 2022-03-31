More than 30 years ago, a Los Angeles Times columnist decried the ignorance most Americans had about the rest of the world, describing us as “a nation of no-nothings.”
In the three decades since, our understanding of people and societies beyond our borders has barely improved. Canadians know a lot about us, for instance, but we don’t know a whole lot about them, even though Canada is our neighbor, trading partner and close ally.
In a 2007 U.S. Supreme Court decision involving a school district in Seattle, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”
By sheer chance, I have personal connections with the two states that gave rise to the most consequential legal challenges to affirmative action in higher education since colleges and universities began using race as a factor in admissions more than a half-century ago.
Pennsylvania legislators long have refused to force gas drillers to stop methane leaks, even though doing so would help fight dangerous climate change, and the technology to do so readily is available.
The Franklin Silver Cornet Band is not the only community band organization with a storied history in Franklin. When looking through the various musical chapters of Franklin history, we should never forget the Sheepskin Band.
Like most Americans, I’ve spent the last few weeks contemplating the implications of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, including those that extend beyond ever-increasing gasoline prices and grocery bills.
Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled state Legislature have found something to agree on: Pennsylvania’s corporate net income tax, the second-highest in the nation, costs the state more in lost business than it collects in revenue.