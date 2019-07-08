It's telling that Marianne Williamson mentioned race before Kamala Harris did so 11 days ago during their Democratic debate: "When it comes to race in America, I don't believe the average American is a racist. I don't," Williamson said. "But I do believe the average American is woefully undereducated about the history of race in the United States, particularly since the Civil War."
It's also telling that the night before, presidential candidate and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose wife is African American, talked ruefully about raising a black son in a racially hostile world: "I have had to have very, very serious talks with my son, Dante, about how to protect himself on the streets of our city and all over our country ... because there have been too many tragedies between our young men and our police."
It's telling, too, that former Vice President Joe Biden mounted a vigorous defense of his civil-rights record and cozy relationship with Senate segregationists. But he grew uncomfortable under Kamala Harris' racial heat lamp and cut short his comments.
Race remains a flashpoint. Former President Barack Obama's election in 2008 may have ushered in an era of hope and change and optimism, but the nation's most intractable challenge endures.
It's imperative that the candidates, particularly white hopefuls, running for the White House, come clean about the role of race, race relations and privilege in their lives. How their thoughts and actions might have propelled - consciously or unconsciously - this country's injustices.
Biden, de Blasio and Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, have had the most public and obvious problems. After the debate, Biden defended himself more forthrightly than he did during it. He continues to tout he was No. 2 to America's first black president. He needs to let go of Obama's coattails and come up with his own, honest racial narrative.
Buttigieg hasn't shown much empathy for his African-American constituents until forced: He left the campaign trail to take the heat for a white-officer-black-man fatal shooting, but has done little to bring his troubled police department to heel, and his focus on development in downtown South Bend has come at the expense of black neighborhoods, some complain.
During the debate, he sounded sincere about his failures, but substance was missing.
Even de Blasio has come under fire for a lack of police reforms and his administration's controversial foreclosure program that has confiscated homes - and years' worth of equity - from homeowners in predominantly black and Hispanic neighborhoods.
Other candidates, too, need to make clear where they stand on issues of race.
- Miami Herald