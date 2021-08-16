Although trying to sound nice and balanced about it, President Joe Biden has snubbed a Supreme Court decision, an act of executive autocracy meant to temporarily prevent the evictions of renters not able to pay their rent.
I’m no fan of the current war on “misinformation” — if anything, I’m a conscientious objector — and one of the reasons is the term’s pedigree. Although the grammar curmudgeon in me freely admits that the word is a perfectly fine one, the effort by public and private sector alike to hunt down…
Each year, the U.S. welcomes 1 million new permanent residents and issues an additional million temporary-worker visas, on top of an illegal immigrant population that numbered 11 million before the current border surge.
More than 77 million Americans volunteer a total of 6.9 billion hours a year, doing everything from fighting fires to raising funds for cancer research. These efforts help others and support communities.