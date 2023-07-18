Why the need to delay the trial for so long? That’s the obvious question after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attorneys in the case against Disney sought a trial date more than two years from now.
That’s a long time to wait to resolve this high-profile free speech dispute. It also happens to be after the 2024 presidential election. Could it be, despite all of the Florid governor’s “woke” Disney bluster, that he doesn’t think his legal case is very strong, so he’d prefer to put off a possible high-profile legal defeat for as long as possible?
Democrats are struggling with the consequences of their decision to reorder the party’s presidential nomination calendar next year. Truth is, their worries are mainly symptoms of the fact that the party is on its way to renominating a president who hasn’t been popular for the last two years.
The Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan that was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court would have done away with as much as $20,000 per borrower. And that was the second blow to borrowers in recent weeks. The first was when U.S. House Republicans used the deal to raise the n…
Picture a Republican administration “engaging” with social media companies to “recommend” they delete or slow the spread of posts discussing voter suppression. Why? Because the White House’s experts have “debunked” most of the claims, and the rest, even if not “provably false,” nevertheless …
Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew had never gotten along well. It likely didn’t pain the president much to acquiesce in the ousting of his vice president over illegal kickbacks while the president struggled to keep his own job.
There is a conundrum at the center of American politics that is unresolvable on its face: according to Gallup, 40% of registered voters do not regard themselves as Democrats or Republicans, but they cannot express their deepest political commitments in electoral politics without voting for c…
During the failed August 1991 putsch in Russia, the good guys were reformers Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin. The bad guys were an incompetent claque of the military and KGB within the Politburo and the rebellion fizzled when Yeltsin climbed on that tank in Moscow.