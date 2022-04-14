Lack of transparency usually is an element of bad governance, so it’s hardly surprising that the beleaguered Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement System has made a habit of secrecy — to the point of trying to impose a gag order on board members and denying records requests from one of them.

According to attorney Terry Mutchler, a nationally recognized public records expert, PSERS likely is the first public pension plan in the U.S. to force one of its board members to sue for access to pension plan records.

COLUMN: Easter provides chance to spread message of love

Easter is finally here, which means of course that with any luck, there will only be one more snowstorm before spring finally starts. Easter is one of the least American religious holidays we’ve got. It just doesn’t convert to secular celebration as easily as some other religious occasions.

EDITORIAL: Why is teachers pension plan so secretive?

COLUMN: NATO has a 2nd chance at expansion

  • By GISELLE DONNELLY InsideSources.com

COLUMN: This is not the time for NATO expansion

  • By JEFFREY H. BLOODWORTH InsideSources.com

God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. — Reinhold Niebuhr’s “Serenity Prayer,” 1943

COLUMN: How safe is COVID-19 shot for young children?

  • By CORY FRANKLIN and robert Weinstein Chicago Tribune

Should children ages 5 to 11 receive the COVID-19 vaccine? This is a difficult question without an easy answer, something you wouldn’t know from the strident opinions of politicians and health experts.

EDITORIAL: State must prioritze population growth

Pennsylvania’s problem isn’t that the overall population is shrinking. It’s not. According to the 2020 census, the number of people who call the state home grew by 2.4% — just over 300,000 — in 10 years.

COLUMN: DeSantis is no Trump clone, just a Republican

  • By RAMESH PONNURU Bloomberg Opinion

If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, it’s already obvious what one of the main Democratic lines of attack will be: He’s just like Donald Trump, only worse.

EDITORIAL: Biden slipped, but right about Putin

President Joe Biden’s speech in Warsaw last month movingly framed Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a battle “between liberty and repression, between a rules-based order and one governed by brute force.”

EDITORIAL: Transkids should not be political pawns

EDITORIAL: Arab states' support of Russia is a slap to the U.S.

COLUMN: Blind to race or blind to racism? Colleges must answer

  • By JAMES ROSEN InsideSources.com

By sheer chance, I have personal connections with the two states that gave rise to the most consequential legal challenges to affirmative action in higher education since colleges and universities began using race as a factor in admissions more than a half-century ago.