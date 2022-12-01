The Supreme Court recently heard arguments from Harvard University and the University of North Carolina about using race and ethnicity in admissions policies. Project 21, the Black Leadership Network of which I am a member, submitted an amicus brief in the Harvard case.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently heard arguments from Harvard University and the University of North Carolina about using race and ethnicity in admissions policies. At stake is the fate of affirmative action and the positive effects that race-conscious policies have had on higher education an…
Democrats can’t ignore the midterm drubbing they took in Florida, a longtime purple-colored battleground that is now solid red. Without a prompt assessment of what went wrong, the party risks losing the country’s third most populous state for the foreseeable future.
Everyone seems to have an opinion on whether an Elon Musk-led Twitter is good for free speech, and much of that debate is happening on Twitter. On the surface, this fact goes a long way to prove the point.
It took nearly a week, but state Sen. Doug Mastriano formally conceded the gubernatorial race to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. That should end the fever of election suspicion, and of overwrought fears about the future of democracy, that has gripped many in Pennsylvania and around the country.
On election night, a lot of Republicans bypassed the Champagne for brown-colored liquor, and they’re still feeling surly in the days after. But they shouldn’t wallow in disappointment. There’s plenty of basis for conservative cheer.
Democrats performed much better than expected in the midterm elections. I should concede at the outset that I was among those who expected (and hoped, for reasons I’ll come to) that they’d be more firmly rebuked. I also acknowledge this surprise raises a very good question: How did pollsters…
Pennsylvania has failed to get a piece of the new domestic wave of high-tech, next-generation microchip production, as major producers have broken ground on nearly $100 billion worth of new plants in Arizona, Ohio and upstate New York.