Q: I'm already dreading the holidays. Our eight-year-old is a very excitable child and our family is expected to attend numerous holiday get-togethers at the homes of family members. When he's included in events where there's lots of excitement and anticipation in the air, he has a reputation for becoming very impulsive, loud, talkative, bouncy, and generally annoying. He's also the oldest grandchild and the other, younger kids tend to follow his lead. I do not want to be constantly correcting him, but I don't know what else to do. People tolerate him because he's family, but I can tell that his presence and behavior often makes them feel uncomfortable. In addition, I begin to feel like everyone is watching to see how I'm going to deal with him. For me, it's like being under a microscope. My husband gets equally frustrated, but he doesn't know what to do either. Help!
A: Hands down, your question is the number one question I am asked around the holidays. I'm glad you don't want to suffer through another discomforting family get-together. I'm heartened, in fact, to hear that there are actually parents out there, still, who think it's important that their children learn how to properly conduct themselves in such gatherings. Lots of parents abdicate the responsibility with excuses like, "Oh, c'mon, it's Christmas, after all!"