Q. My ex and I do not agree on much. Our children go back and forth between our homes and will return to school next week. They will go to school Tuesday and Friday. The rest is online learning. Tuesday is my day, but Fridays alternate and he will not take any responsibility to get them to school. He said he will just drop them off and I can take care of it. I can't understand his lackadaisical attitude. He's never been like this. I work, too! Why does he think it's all up to me? What's good ex-etiquette?
A. Let me explain what I think may be going on based on a few things you said in your email. First, he's never been like this, so I would venture to think he thinks it's all up to you because, whether spoken or unspoken, you have taken on the responsibility of school for the children. Doesn't matter if there is a pandemic now, you've always done it, so he probably doesn't understand why you seem to be bailing in a time of crisis. Therefore, he digs in his heels and you're left confused and full of resentment _ "How could he do this NOW of all times?" And, he's probably thinking the exact same thing about you.