Q: I need advice. When I met my boyfriend, he said he was divorced, but when his ex wanted to move back in, I found out that he wasn't divorced, only separated. He said he was going back for the kids, he has two, but he also wanted to continue to see me. I told him no; make up your mind. He stayed with his wife. I ignored him for a month, but he contacted me for help finding a new place - which I did. He moved in, but also still stayed with his wife. He eventually did break it off with her and we moved in together six months later. That's when I found out there were even more women, he smokes, and he consumes about a liter of gin a day. I live with him and his parents know nothing about me. I went through his phone and found recent pictures of him and his ex, plus texts from other women. Are these major red flags or am I being too sensitive? What's good ex-etiquette?
A: Are you serious? You described this man, first, as your boyfriend, which is troublesome in itself. Then, like a lying, cheating, alcoholic who can't decide between you or his wife and evidently others - and you want to know if they are red flags and if you are being too sensitive?