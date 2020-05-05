Q. My ex and I broke up two years ago. I see my kids three weekends a month, picking them up after school on Friday and taking them to school on Monday. I just remarried. My wife's kids live with us most of the time. I don't see my kids as much as I would like and it's been a fight for additional time since day one. Now that we are sequestered in place because of this virus, I feel guilty that I live with my wife's kids full-time and rarely see my own. What's good ex-etiquette?
A. Coping with coronavirus life has changed things, to be sure. But parents confided the same concern you have expressed for years prior to being asked to stay home to protect us all from this illness. No one likes to be told when they can see their kids, but if there is a parenting plan in place, according to the law, that's what you have to do - to a point. If parents agree to deviate from their parenting plan, they can. The beauty of truly co-parenting is that the parents view each other as their ally, not their enemy, and recognize that if they work together and are flexible with time, both parents, but especially the kids, are happier.