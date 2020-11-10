Q. My ex insists on some sort of Halloween trick-or-treating with the kids, but with COVID looming I think we must be cautious. That, and the fact that we never really designated who the kids should be with on Halloween, and they are scheduled to be with me on the 31st. We are now butting heads and normally, I would find a way for them to see each other, but with COVID, I don't think the kids should go house-to-house. My ex says he's getting gipped out of a holiday and is being very uncooperative. What's good ex-etiquette?
A. This is a perfect example of where two people have backed themselves into a corner and it's either my way or no way_and if you both calm down, forget about your own self interests, and look for the compromise, (Good Ex-etiquette for Parents rule #10) a solution can be found.