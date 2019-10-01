Q: For the past six months my kids have come home from their mother's house and tell me that she fights with her boyfriend all the time. The things they tell me they say are very insulting and since my kids are old enough to know, 10 and 12, I know it must be true. Now they are telling me that they don't want to go back. Since we trade off every 3 or 4 days, it's getting to be a real problem. I'm not sure what to do. What's good ex-etiquette?
A: First, just because children tell you something doesn't mean it happened - at least not exactly the way it was reported - and they aren't lying. Kids process what they see using their age-based child sensibilities. It runs through their kid-brain and is reported to an adult, who then processes it as an adult, puts all those adult labels on it - and it becomes a huge problem.