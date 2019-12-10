Last night my boyfriend gave me the "It's not you, it's me," speech. It took me by surprise because we have been living together for 6 months and looking to buy a house together. My friends have told me that we are rushing things and he doesn't appear to really want to buy a house, but he was the one who suggested living together and buying the house, so I really didn't question that was what he wanted. He said he doesn't want to break up, he just needs space. Both lines are such clichs I'm at a loss at what he really means. What's good ex-etiquette?
The lines are clichs because they are true, and often used for different reasons. Sometimes people don't really want to break up, they just need some breathing room - or there are those times they really do want to move on, and they are trying to let you down easy. I think you're asking, which one do we have here?