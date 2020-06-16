Q. I am a fanatic about wearing a mask when my kids go out, but their dad doesn't really care. My kids are 14, 10 and 5. Then the kids come home and complain that they have to wear a mask at my house and it's a fight every time. They are gravitating to dad's house and I'm desperate to know what to do. I don't know how to impress upon their father that he's not being safe with the kids. What's good ex-etiquette?
A. Unfortunately, you may have had this problem even if you still lived with their dad. I can't count how many times parents have asked me to tell them who was right when they didn't agree on something. Safety is a classic example. Parents often disagree. Maybe one parent thinks it's safe to take their child on the back of their motorcycle and the other parent thinks it's crazy. It may have been an issue when the family lived together, but some compensation was made when the parents were a couple. Break up, and it's on. In cases like that, there are actually laws that dictate "what is safe" but that differs from state to state, and parents still may not agree.