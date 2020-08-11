Q. My husband has two boys, 6 and 8. The 6-year-old has angry outbursts and it's suspected he has Asperger's syndrome. We've been married for about a year. Normally he sees his kids each Wednesday overnight and every other weekend, but with this virus, his ex and he decided that the kids should live with each parent every other week to cut down on exchanges and keep possible exposure to a minimum. I'm going crazy and I don't think this is fair. I did not sign on to have these kids every other week, nor do I want to take on a child with special needs. What's good ex-etiquette?
A. First, I want to thank you for being so honest. I have worked with others who feel as you do, but rarely do they say it out loud. Their resentment remains unspoken and their partner does not understand why they were so happy at the beginning and their relationship slowly evolved into spite and anger. Your discontent is right out there for all to see.