Q. My wife's ex-husband tells the kids, ages 6 and 7, that the reason he and their mother broke up is because I stole her away. He said I made him lose his job and he has nothing because of me. He is an alcoholic. My wife left him because he was abusive and passed out on the couch each night. He lost his job because he got drunk on his lunch break. I did meet my wife very quickly after they separated. She and the kids were living with her mother when we met, although they were not officially divorced. The kids ask me questions about it all the time, and I don't know what to say. What's good ex-etiquette?
A. In my opinion, the kids don't need to be privy to any of this. Even if you did do the things dad is accusing you of, it's not going to help the children at this age to hear the drama and have to choose which parent is telling the truth. They deserve a calm, loving environment in both homes.