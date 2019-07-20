DEAR DR. ROACH: Do you recommend exercise after a stroke so that someone can make a comeback? -- C.T.S.
ANSWER: A stroke is the name for damage done to the brain, usually by death of brain cells, and may be caused by lack of blood flow caused by a blood clot or by bleeding inside the brain. A transient ischemic attack is a very similar problem, only a TIA reflects a temporary issue (usually minutes or hours), while strokes last for longer periods. Strokes can involve very small areas of the brain, with loss of very specific function, or much larger areas with loss of motor control of an entire side of the body. Other kinds of strokes can affect other brain function besides muscle control.
For strokes involving loss of muscle control, exercise is a critical part of therapy after a stroke. Exercise should be begun soon after a stroke, whenever possible, and should be supervised by an expert. This is usually a physical therapist, often with an occupational therapist in addition. Frequent, precise, skilled physical therapy can sometimes make the difference between a person suffering residual problems and making much more complete recovery. Unfortunately, physical therapy cannot always bring about recovery, especially in a large stroke, although the brain does have remarkable ability to have other parts take over for the area of brain lost in a stroke.
Nearly all the benefit from exercise after a stroke will occur in the first year afterward, which is part of why starting soon is so important.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 81-year-old woman, and in late August, I will be a teacher's aide with first- and second-graders, some of whom may not be vaccinated. The MMR vaccine was not available when I was a child, and I don't remember having those diseases. Is there a test to check on my immunity? Should I get the MMR, or am I needlessly worrying? -- S.W.
ANSWER: More than 99% of people born before 1957 had measles, mumps and rubella, and neither booster vaccines nor blood tests to prove immunity are recommended, as immunity after these illnesses is considered lifelong.
The danger of having unvaccinated children in school is that they may get one of these diseases. Measles, as an example, may be infectious for up to four days before the disease can be diagnosed. I strongly support proof of vaccination for children in school from the standpoint of public health, with the only exception being medical necessity. When there is greater than 2% noncompliance with vaccination, outbreaks of the disease may spread. This is what we are seeing in several parts of the U.S., with many more areas at risk.
