Q: My wife and I recently broke up after 18 years of marriage. It was because I have found someone new and probably didn't handle things as I should, but now my family has broken into factions and everyone is upset and taking sides. I'm at a loss as to what to do. What's good ex-etiquette?
A: Rarely do people who have affairs stop to consider the far-reaching affects their decision has on not only their partner, but also their family members. I remember working with a family who was trying to navigate just this situation. When the daughter confronted her father about what he had done to her, his comment was, "I did nothing to you. I did this to your mother." It was quite an eye-opening response - for everyone - including the father. Prior to voicing this he thought that his decision affected only him. In that split second he realized the gravity of his decision to go outside of his marriage. When you are a family every decision you make affects every member of the family in some way.