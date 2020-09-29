DEAR DR. ROACH: I found your response to a question about shortness of breath in a recent column very interesting, since I had the problem for a couple of years before the cause was identified. I had been to an oncologist, cardiologist and family practice, and had all proper tests and X-rays with no answers. The answer was found at the eye doctor. I had been prescribed Combigan eyedrops for pressure in the eye. I have asthma and should not have been prescribed this drug. Since I stopped taking the eyedrops, my breathing is slowly returning to normal. It was very frustrating because all physicians had a complete drug list but never picked up on it. -- J.M.C.
ANSWER: Combigan is an eyedrop that contains a beta blocker. Beta blockers are effective treatment for elevated eye pressure, which is the major risk factor for glaucoma. Enough of the beta blocker can be absorbed into the system that sometimes people can experience side effects. The most common ones are exacerbation of asthma and slow heart rate.