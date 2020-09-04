DEAR DR. ROACH: I wear a face mask whenever I go into a store. My problem is that even wearing a mask for a short time gives me a scratchy throat the next day, causing me great anxiety because I fear that I have contracted the coronavirus. That scratchiness does dissipate during the day, but it can take a while. I wear commercially made fabric masks, and I have a few homemade ones as well. Do medical people have this problem? How do you avoid it? -- C.A.C.
ANSWER: It is possible you are sensitive to the fabric in the mask, but natural fibers such as cotton, from which many masks are made, are unlikely to cause a reaction. Detergents or fabric softeners may also cause allergic reactions, so you might hand-wash and air-dry them. You can also try a different fabric or a paper surgical mask. Washing frequently with mild soap and avoiding scents may help.