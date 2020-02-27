Q: I have been reading about the "must haves" for 2020. Several articles have stated that portable car diagnostic tools are one of the must haves. When I go to my dealer or gas station, they use a car diagnostic tool to tell me what is wrong. Can these portable tools do the same thing? Are they worth the money? Bottom line, is it worth it to self-diagnose the engine light or stick with the professionals? - L.I.
A: These tools are probably not worth it for the typical car owner. Lower-priced units are not worth the money; upper-end tools have features most will never use. They basically provide readouts of trouble codes, the problems triggering the check engine light. But you need to decode the trouble codes. That often means going to your computer and logging onto the product's website. Most auto parts stores will loan you a reader for free. The employees may even look up the code for you.