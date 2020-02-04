Q: Please settle an argument. My wife will barely talk to me at this point and I don't know what to do. I have one son that lives on the other side of the country. He visits every summer for three months and also on a break here and there. He was here over Christmas break and all hell broke loose. My wife says her kids resent me - and him - because I don't make him do chores when he visits. But, I'm afraid he won't want to come back if he has to pick up dog poop or do the dishes. I'm desperate to keep him in my life and it's difficult from 3000 miles away. What's good ex-etiquette?
A: Well, I have to agree with your wife on this one. Although I understand your reasoning, the way you're handling it is questionable and causing problems. Favoritism is often at the root of bonus-resentment and you're flying that red flag high. Basically, you're telling everyone - your wife, your bonuskids, and your son, that you know you're openly favoring your child, but you're afraid if you don't, he won't want to come back. So, that's what you'll do to ensure he stays in your life. A decision rooted in fear rarely gets you what you want.