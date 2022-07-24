- Updated
College isn’t what it used to be, that’s for sure. Compared with a decade or two ago, it’s way more expensive and students are shunning liberal arts in favor of majors with more immediate and obvious relevance to jobs such as engineering or environmental science.
- By NICHOLAS GOLDBERG Los Angeles Times
-
In a recent issue of New York magazine, two photos of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein are laid out side by side.
A stunning 64% of Democratic voters nationwide tell pollsters that Joe Biden is not their preferred presidential choice in 2024.
The story of oil is one of those stories that reminds us that timing is everything.
- By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN Fort Worth Star-Telegram
-
In the days since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision nullified Roe v. Wade, returning the regulation of abortion back to the states, there has been a campaign of misinformation about what constitutes an abortion.
The fighting in court over abortion is far from over.
The time is approaching. Well, of course, it’s been Back To School time in stores since at least July 4, but as August burns through the days, the whole going to school thing seems more real.
- By JOHN M. CRISP Tribune News Service
-
With the newest report on the Uvalde, Texas, shooting at Robb Elementary School, we’re reminded of the terrible massacre that is just one of a seemingly endless list.
To hear President Joe Biden, high gasoline prices aren’t his fault. Those looking for someone to blame should direct their anger instead at what he describes as “the companies running gas stations.”
- By RAMESH PONNORU Bloomberg Opinion
-
Conservatives are, by and large, thrilled by the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decisions. It has expanded its conception of gun rights that states have to respect, and ruled states must include religious schools in voucher programs.
America, writes U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) in a recent essay in The Atlantic, is in unhealthy denial about what ails it.
Frustrated and beaten down, Mayor Jim Kenney has quit on the city of Philadelphia. After yet another shooting — this time involving two police officers shot during the Fourth of July celebration on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway — Kenney, in a moment of candor, said: “I’ll be happy when I’m n…
While the U.S. Supreme Court was making all the big news in recent weeks, the justices weren’t the only ones dropping significant decisions. The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court recently decided to make some waves of its own.
Lying is hard. It’s exhausting.
- By TAMAR JACOBY Los Angeles Times
-
Valera Kondratenko is doing everything he can as a civilian to support Ukraine’s war effort — he helped found a grassroots group that imports vehicles for the armed forces — and he’s hopeful about the outcome of the fighting. But he’s also unsentimental.
By definition, meetings of global leaders are important even if they’re not always consequential.
