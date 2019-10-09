DEAR DR. ROACH: I am writing to you about an orthopedic problem for which I hope you can suggest a treatment. Apparently, not having my bike saddle high enough has caused pain in the right side of my right knee. Cycling is now my primary source of exercise, as I am no longer a runner.
The pain occurs when I walk and to some extent when I cycle, but primarily when I walk. I have noticed this within the past few months. Initially, I thought that it was an indication of arthritis. However, I looked up information on how to know if your bike saddle is the correct height, and it addressed pain that can develop in the knee if the saddle is too low.