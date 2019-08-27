DEAR DR. ROACH: Your recent column featured polymyalgia rheumatica and prednisone. Would you please elaborate on how polymyalgia rheumatica can be linked to giant cell arteritis, and the consequences of not having a proper diagnosis in this regard? I had polymyalgia rheumatica two years ago with giant cell arteritis following almost immediately. This was promptly recognized by my primary doctor, confirmed by biopsy and treated with prednisone. It is hard to think that the painful upper arms and hips of polymyalgia rheumatica could lead to the instant blindness of giant cell arteritis if not diagnosed quickly enough. -- G.N.
ANSWER: Giant cell arteritis, also called temporal arteritis, is a condition associated with polymyalgia rheumatica that is certainly worth talking about. While only 10% to 15% or so of people with polymyalgia rheumatica will develop temporal arteritis, it's dangerous, sometimes overlooked and has a rare permanent complication that you've already alluded to.