Q. I'm a regular reader of your column and most of the time I find your suggestions helpful, but I did not find your answer last week to a woman with an uncooperative ex of any benefit. Basically, you just told her to call a meeting and work it out. Her point was she didn't get along with her ex. How can you expect exes who don't get along to co-parent together? What's good ex-etiquette?
A. I expect parents to co-parent because I believe people who say they can't are simply finding justification for not doing their job. Don't get me wrong, I certainly understand exes don't get along, but I also believe if there is a court-ordered parenting plan in place forcing their children to go back and forth, it's the parents' job to do it right_put all their animosities aside and work together. To say they can't is simply unacceptable. If you didn't do your job based on not liking a co-worker, you'd probably get fired. Co-workers are expected to work together to get the job done. The premise is the same.