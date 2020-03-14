DEAR DR. ROACH: In your recent column on mumps, I wondered if a person had mumps only on one side, is that person still susceptible? I'm 80 and had them on one side 48 years ago. I have two 6-year-old grandchildren who I see a few times a year. Luckily the kids get their shots regularly. - B.I.
ANSWER: Mumps usually causes swelling in both parotid glands, the large salivary glands in the cheeks, but 25% will have involvement only on one side. A history of disease, one-sided or both, virtually guarantees immunity for life, but there are rare cases of people developing mumps after natural infection. This is extremely rare and may reflect a noninfectious immune response or misdiagnosis rather than failure of the immune system. You and your grandchildren are almost certainly safe from infection.