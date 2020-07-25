Must be time to talk about dietary fiber. Last week I received this message: "Hello dear, can you send us some information about a low fiber diet? (My husband) is going in for a colonoscopy and was told to avoid fiber for 3 days before his test."
Then reader G.M. writes: "Hello Barbara, I had a CAT scan done and they said I have colonic diverticulosis and now mild diverticulitis. I've been using a Nutribullet (blender) for four or five months using berries, 1/2 a banana, purified water or coconut milk and unsweetened coconut yogurt. There's always a thing about nuts and seeds. Is it OK to keep using (this blender) with this disease because of the tiny seeds which they say break up? I know a juicer takes all the pulp and fiber out but we're always told to get fiber with diverticular disease and I thought this would a be a great way to get natural fiber rather than just Metamucil. Help!"