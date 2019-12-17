Areas of freezing rain possible early. Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Tonight
Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Q: I moved into my boyfriend's home about 8 months ago. He's lived by himself for ten years. He works nights and I'm alone. He has tons of books in our bedroom, formally his room. I've begun to read them at night before I go to bed. Evidently some of the books were presents from past girlfriends because there are cards and notes in a few of them referring to their past, some of the notes are over 20 years old.
I think he should have removed all that stuff before I moved in. When I spoke to him about it, his attitude was that we've both had relationships in the past, it was a long time ago, and I shouldn't go through his things. What's good ex-etiquette?