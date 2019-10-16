DEAR DR. ROACH: In a recent column, a reader questioned the advice of their doctor to use Vaseline rather than an antibiotic ointment on a surgical incision following removal of skin cancer. The doctor stated concern about antibiotic resistance, and you added that antibiotic creams could cause skin irritations.
I have had eight surgical procedures for basal cell cancer and at least as many more negative biopsies, which were negative but still needed post-surgical care. I am highly allergic to many antibiotics, both oral and topical, so after several complications, I learned I could apply honey to the surgical site to keep the tissue moist and provide a barrier. As a bonus, it has properties that aid in healing. -- L.C.