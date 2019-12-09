Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Periods of rain. High 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: December 9, 2019 @ 8:08 am